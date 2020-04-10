Arthrex Asks Justices To Tackle 2 IPR Constitutional Issues

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Arthrex has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to bar inter partes reviews of patents that were applied for before the America Invents Act and to expand the impact of a recent decision that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are not constitutionally appointed. The medical device maker’s April 6 cert petition seeks review of an August decision by the Federal Circuit that upheld the PTAB’s invalidation of an Arthrex suture patent challenged by Smith & Nephew in an IPR. Arthrex’s filing comes weeks after the full Federal Circuit declined to review a high-profile decision involving the same companies that concluded the...

