Amazon Settles Suit Over Hoverboard House Fire

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com has settled a lawsuit in Tennessee federal court alleging that a hoverboard sold through the retailer's website caused a fire that destroyed a couple’s home and endangered two of their children. A conference among Amazon and Brian and Megan Fox ended with the suit settled, according to a report from a mediator filed with the court Thursday. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. According to court documents, the trial was set to begin in November. The lawsuit, initially brought in 2016 by a wealthy Nashville family, wanted Amazon on the hook for $30 million over a fire that burned...

