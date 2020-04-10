Goodwin, Others Cut Jobs As Mintz Slashes Salaries

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwin Procter LLP is trimming its global operations team, confirming Friday it has laid off "a limited number" of nonattorney staff, while Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC said it will cut all employees' salaries. The moves come as a long list of firms reported taking cost-cutting measures over the past few weeks to weather the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also on Friday, Hodgson Russ LLP, based in Buffalo, New York, confirmed that it will reduce salaries for all employees by 15% and furlough 41 of its nonattorney staff, and labor and employment law...

