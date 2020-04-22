Rarefied Air: One Atty's Leap From College Ball To BigLaw

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP associate Braeden Anderson has done what very few law students have done: He earned his law degree while playing Division I basketball, and managed to get the grades necessary to land a job at a prestigious BigLaw firm. Many law school students avoid even working part-time jobs because of the time commitment it takes to study, and the average Division I basketball player puts in the time equivalent of a full-time job practicing, playing and traveling to games. Braeden Anderson is a second-year associate at Sidley Austin LLP. He obtained his law degree at Seton Hall University while...

