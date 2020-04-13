E-Cig Cos. Must Pay 281% Bond On Imported Juul Pod Copies

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has ordered four e-cigarette manufacturers who failed to participate in its investigation over alleged infringement of Juul’s patents to pay a 281% bond on the infringing products that they sold, according to a Federal Register notice published Monday. Chinese companies Shenzhen OVNS Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Haka Flavor Technology Co. Ltd. and Shenzhen OCIGA Technology Co. Ltd. and Florida-based DripTip Vapes LLC must also stop selling and importing their e-cigarette cartridges, also known as pods, which Juul Labs Inc. alleged infringed five of its patents, the ITC said. The commission launched a probe into possible infringement...

