Next Steps For Sellers Coping With Merger Terminations

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) --The COVID-19 pandemic is having a ripple effect across private financial markets. 2019 and the opening of 2020 set records for fundraising for private equity firms, and the market for investment in, and acquisition of, private companies.Many founder-owned companies that, not three weeks ago, were within less than a month of closing a deal have been informed by their prospective acquirers that their transactions are “on hold.” Others no longer have a deal, as investment committees and management teams reevaluate purchase price, financial covenants, and their responsibilities to existing portfolio companies and limited partners.Business owners who have lost their suitors have to ask, “Now what?” This article provides some suggestions.Consider whether you or your prospective buyer identified any issues during the quality of earnings or diligence process that impacted negotiations or price. Your buyer may have asked you to fix these matters prior to transaction closing or required a specific indemnity to address potential losses. Now is your time to address these issues, whether for your go-forward business or to put the business in the most favorable possible position for this or a future sale. For example:1. Do your service offerings include software as a service? Complete an analysis of your entity’s exposure if you’ve not been filing sales tax returns in jurisdictions beyond your physical locations. Determine whether you should or should not begin filing and whether you’d wish to seek relief from one or more states by filing a voluntary disclosure agreement.2. Any other issues around reporting or audits? Talk with your accountant on how best to address.1. Are there former business partners whose ownership you’ve redeemed but where there is no paper trail for that redemption beyond a notation in the financials?2. Are your capitalization tables up to date for all investments, redemptions or incentive unit issuances?3. Are key agreements with third parties still under an old doing-business-as name or formally with the name of an entity whom you’ve acquired?4. Do your organizational documents have holes? Should you be qualified to do business in additional states?1. Did the absence of an audit cause issues? Consider engaging an auditor for this year and, possibly, one or more of the prior years.2. Is deferred revenue a significant line item for your business? If you do not have a written policy regarding the impact of service termination, put one in place. If you do offer full or partial returns, track experience for prior years to enable a fact-based argument for the portion of deferred revenue that should or should not be treated as debt.Resolve any identified issues that can be easily resolved without significant expense.Was there some question as to the exempt or hourly status of a portion of your workforce?See if you can reach a settlement with respect to pending or threatened litigation. Without the pressure of an imminent closing (and the associated expectation of your counterparty that you are flush with cash), disputes may more easily be resolved and at less cost.What insights did you gain through the negotiation process? Were there aspects of your business that the buyer either valued more significantly or discounted when analyzing business value?If there were a line of business or a location that could be emphasized or trimmed, would a future buyer pay more? What would it take to make that change?Balance your decisions in these areas. There is no assurance of a sale, and one buyer’s approach may not be representative of the priorities of all buyers. If you had to continue to run the business, would you also be happy with the new areas of emphasis?Are you in the fortunate position of being in a business for whose services demand has spiked in light of COVID-19 (e.g. hand sanitizer and digital capabilities)? Consider whether others may be an acquisition target for you in an industry that has been less fortunate. Their challenges may create an opportunity to go from seller to buyer once the crisis passes. Carolyn Meade is a member at Moore & Van Allen PLLC The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

