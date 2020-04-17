Addressing Temp Worker Cyber Breach Risk At Financial Cos.

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- In the modern economy, virtually every financial institution and many other organizations rely on contingent workers employed by outside vendors to assist with critical operations — for example, the building and maintenance of software to handle the movement of funds. But the nature of the work performed by these temporary workers — who often have access to a firm’s systems and confidential information — creates unique security risks that warrant scrutiny before they lead to significant consequences, such as data breaches. Below we have identified some of those risks, along with some of the steps organizations can take to proactively address...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS