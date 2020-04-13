PTAB Chops SIPCO Remote Monitoring Patent On Remand

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 11:39 PM EDT) -- After previously upholding a SIPCO LLC patent, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated the bulk of the claims Emerson Electric Co. challenged after the Federal Circuit said the board's original decision contradicted its invalidation of a nearly identical patent. The board's decision on remand, issued Friday, left valid only three of 21 challenged claims in the patent, which describes a wireless system to monitor environmental or other conditions in a remote region. The Federal Circuit sent the case back to the board in 2018, asking it to explain why it said in one case that it was not persuaded prior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS