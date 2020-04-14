FTC Merger Expert Makes Leap To Hunton

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has hired a merger expert with more than a decade at the Federal Trade Commission under his belt to bolster its antitrust practice in Washington, D.C., and he’s excited to jump back into private practice. Partner Kevin Hahm comes to the firm after more than 13 years with the FTC — longer if you count a two-year stint with the agency in the 1990s — where he worked his way up to assistant director of the Mergers IV division, handling everything from hospital to cereal company tie-ups. Hahm told Law360 on Tuesday that he chose to make...

