Fed. Circ. Denies Atty Fee Bid After Voluntary Dismissal

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- An accused infringer cannot seek attorney fees after a patent owner drops a lawsuit against it, the Federal Circuit ruled Monday in a precedential opinion that comes days after it allowed another patent owner to request fees following a voluntary dismissal. In a six-page decision, a three-judge panel affirmed a Connecticut federal judge's refusal to grant Timney Triggers LLC's bid for attorney fees in a lawsuit brought by O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc., finding that a court-ordered stay was not a final decision that would allow Timney to request fees. The stay had been ordered after Timney requested a reexamination of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS