Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Law Prof Drops Defamation Suit After NY Times Edits Story

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Harvard Law School professor on Monday dropped his lawsuit accusing The New York Times of "clickbait defamation" after the newspaper edited its story claiming he had defended the notion of accepting charitable donations from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorneys for Lawrence Lessig told a Massachusetts federal judge that their client was dismissing the complaint after the Times on April 2 changed the headline and first few sentences of the Sept. 14 story, which related to an essay Lessig wrote in support of former Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab Director Joi Ito, who resigned following revelations that he had accepted donations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!