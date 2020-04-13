Law Prof Drops Defamation Suit After NY Times Edits Story

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Harvard Law School professor on Monday dropped his lawsuit accusing The New York Times of "clickbait defamation" after the newspaper edited its story claiming he had defended the notion of accepting charitable donations from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Attorneys for Lawrence Lessig told a Massachusetts federal judge that their client was dismissing the complaint after the Times on April 2 changed the headline and first few sentences of the Sept. 14 story, which related to an essay Lessig wrote in support of former Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab Director Joi Ito, who resigned following revelations that he had accepted donations...

