Ex-Mass. Gov. Weld Back At Mintz After White House Bid

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has returned to Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC and its government relations arm, ML Strategies LLC, after an unsuccessful bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican nomination, the firm announced Monday. Weld took a leave of absence from the firm’s Boston office in order to make his White House bid, his second in the last two election cycles. Weld was the vice presidential nominee on the Libertarian ticket in 2016, running with former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson. At Mintz Levin, Weld focuses on government strategies, corporate governance and compliance,...

