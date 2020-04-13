SEC Taps Ex-Cravath Litigator As Chief Accountant Counsel

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that an experienced government attorney and former Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP litigation associate has been named chief counsel for the Office of the Chief Accountant. Natasha Guinan most recently acted as a senior special counsel for the agency's Office of General Counsel, a role she has held since 2014, the SEC's announcement said. In her new role, Guinan will work with the SEC office responsible for accounting and auditing policy matters, SEC filing requirements, and issues regarding companies' internal reporting controls. "I look forward to contributing to the advancement of accounting and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS