AI Co. Says It's Been 'Wrongly Accused' Of Harassing IP Atty

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence startup Mycroft AI is fighting allegations that its founder is responsible for a harassment campaign against a patent owner's counsel, telling a Missouri federal judge that the founder has been "carelessly and wrongly accused." In an opposition brief Monday, Mycroft disputed Voice Tech Corp.'s claims this month that Mycroft founder Joshua Montgomery was behind an "avalanche" of harassment against Voice Tech's counsel, Tod T. Tumey, over a lawsuit involving voice command technology. According to Voice Tech, its suit against Mycroft prompted Montgomery to publish a blog post in February slamming "patent trolls." Voice Tech characterized the post as a...

