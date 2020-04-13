Baker McKenzie Cuts Atty Pay In The U.S., Canada

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Even legal giant Baker McKenzie can't escape temporary measures to reduce the financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, announcing Monday it is cutting salaries for lawyers and staff in the United States and Canada. Baker McKenzie joined the ranks of law firms cutting pay because of the coronavirus pandemic. In photo, a sign at the firm's Washington, D.C., office. (Getty) In a statement shared with Law360, Baker McKenzie said it will reduce salaries for attorneys including nonequity partners, other timekeepers and business professionals in the U.S. by 15% and Canada attorneys and staff by 10%. The firm did add that no...

