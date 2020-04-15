IP Enforcement Can Pay Unexpected Dividends In A Downturn

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- During these difficult times, companies naturally focus on ways to enhance the value of their assets while reducing costs. So how does this impact the intellectual property portfolio management and litigation arena? Conventional wisdom tells us that as companies look to reduce costs, they have a tendency to be less likely to engage in potentially expensive litigation. But this train of thought may not hold true in the area of patent litigation. In fact, a 2015 University of San Diego study[1] found that even as companies seek to reduce expenses during an economic downturn, IP departments also can tap into overlooked...

