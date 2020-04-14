Gov't Launches Review Into Insufficient Flood Insurance

Law360, London (April 14, 2020, 2:16 PM BST) -- The government said Tuesday it will investigate why so many of its citizens were left without insurance when catastrophic floods hit northern parts of the country in late 2019. The independent inquiry will examine whether insurance was affordable, and will also look closely at the Doncaster area in Yorkshire, the region hit hardest by the floods. Heavy downfalls in November, which also hit Nottinghamshire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, left engulfed 500 properties flooded and forced 1,200 households to be evacuated. "The review will identify the reasons why people did not have sufficient insurance cover, and in some cases no insurance...

