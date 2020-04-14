Longview Power Hits Ch. 11 Seeking $355M Debt-Equity Swap

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT) -- Longview Power LLC, a flagship of the nation's clean coal-power campaign, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware early Tuesday with a prepackaged bankruptcy plan that would convert most of its secured creditors’ $355 million in claims to equity. Longview CEO Jeffrey L. Keffer said the $2 billion, high-performance, 710-megawatt West Virginia plant — considered the most efficient coal power source in the 13-state PJM power grid — has suffered recently from a double whammy of unusually warm winters and declines in the price of natural gas. Robust domestic gas production has made gas-fired plants a lower-cost alternative to coal around...

