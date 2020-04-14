DLA Piper Elevates 2 Attys As Co-US Managing Partners

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper LLP has appointed the global co-chair of its restructuring practice and the prior co-vice chair of its national real estate practice co-U.S. managing partners, the firm announced. Richard Chesley — who focuses on corporate restructuring and bankruptcy transactions in his own practice — and Jackie Kim Park — whose practice focuses on commercial leasing transactions involving clients such as Prudential Insurance Co. and Walt Disney Co. — have taken over the reins from Stasia Kelly, who served in the role since 2013, the firm said Monday. Chesley and Park are moving into their roles as the legal industry is...

