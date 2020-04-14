Husch Blackwell Names Former US Atty As First Female Chair

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP partners have voted former U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway in as the firm's first female chair, the firm announced Tuesday, with Hanaway scheduled to take over next year. Hanaway, a St. Louis-based partner whose practice focuses on regulatory compliance, will take over from Greg Smith, who was made chair in 2018 after six years as CEO and managing partner. Smith’s term as chair ends at the end of March 2021, at which point he will resume his real estate practice full-time, according to the firm. “Catherine has a proven track record in heading up large, complex organizations,” Smith said...

