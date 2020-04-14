Apple Gets PTAB To Trim Uniloc Radio Communication Patent

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Apple persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that three claims in a Uniloc patent covering a radio communication system are invalid, but failed to convince the board to invalidate a fourth challenged claim that remains at stake in an underlying case. Apple, which filed the petition with LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics, put forth six unpatentability grounds in the petition, with Monday’s decision saying the invalidated claims were shown to be obvious in light of three earlier patents and a printed publication. The board said it largely agreed with Apple’s contention that it would have been obvious at the time...

