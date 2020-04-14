Comcast Taps Ex-21st Century Fox Atty As Compliance Chief

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Comcast Corp. has hired as its new compliance chief and senior deputy general counsel a former leading attorney for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., the media and technology company said Tuesday. Candy Lawson, whose new position also includes serving as senior vice president, is based in London and oversees compliance across Comcast, including at NBCUniversal and Sky. The compliance veteran started in her role Monday, reporting to company general counsel Tom Reid. "Candy has an impressive record of providing strategic compliance and legal risk guidance to boards of directors and executive management teams at multinational companies," Reid said. "Her extensive experience and expertise...

