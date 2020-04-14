PTAB Sets Precedent, Highlights Rulings On Obviousness

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday designated one decision as precedential and two as informative, all involving cases in which the board found that objective evidence of a successful commercial product and industry praise saves claims from being invalidated. The PTAB deemed precedential its January decision that allowed an Emmy-winning company Zaxcom Inc. to amend parts of two audio recording patents on the basis that industry praise helped prove the substitute claims are valid. Though the PTAB had found that Zaxcom's Emmy and Academy Awards for the claimed invention did not show that the original patent claims were nonobvious,...

