Group Says Antitrust Enforcement Down Under Trump

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The American Antitrust Institute, a nonprofit that advocates for robust antitrust enforcement, said in a report Tuesday that the Trump administration has done little to curb a long-term trend of declining competition in the U.S. AAI issued a study examining federal antitrust enforcement and competition policy under President Donald Trump and how it compares to enforcement under previous administrations. The report found that although antitrust enforcement has been overly lax for more than four decades, it has declined even further since Trump took office. "This falloff in enforcement under the Trump agencies is stacked on top of already significant, documented concerns...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS