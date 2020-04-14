PTAB Axes 2 Sunoco Gas Blending Patents At Heart Of IP Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated claims in two Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals LLC patents for blending butane into gasoline, dealing a potential blow to its underlying infringement suit in Delaware federal court against Magellan Midstream Partners LP. In a letter filed Monday, however, Sunoco told the court that the PTAB decisions “have no legal effect on this court, this trial, or validity until appeals are exhausted.” Sunoco indicated that it plans to appeal the decisions, saying it “expects to reverse” them. The board issued the decisions finding U.S. Patents Nos. 9,606,548 and 9,494,948 invalid as anticipated and obvious...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS