FTC Halts Axon, Juul, Coal Merger Cases Amid COVID-19

Law360, Washington (April 14, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has hit a temporary brake on proceedings in three administrative antitrust merger challenges, including Axon Enterprise Inc.'s proposed acquisition of a police body camera supplier, citing disruptions caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The antitrust watchdog said in at least three separate orders Monday that the in-house enforcement actions filed this year — which are probing concerns that the mergers would eliminate competition and are in violation of federal antitrust laws — will be delayed until June. The agency had issued orders last month, saying it will freeze proceedings and delay the start of evidentiary...

