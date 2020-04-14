Judge Asks Why Copyright Accuser Didn't Mention High Court

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A federal judge appears unhappy that a recent copyright lawsuit filed against the state of Nebraska made no mention of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, issued just last month, that effectively prohibits the case. Acting on his own initiative, U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard said Monday that he would likely dismiss an infringement lawsuit filed last week by a company called eScholar LLC, which claims the Nebraska Department of Education used copyrighted software without permission. The judge's gripe? That two weeks before eScholar filed its lawsuit, the Supreme Court issued a ruling in Allen v. Cooper, in which the justices clearly ruled...

