Law School Enrollment In Sharp Decline For Asian Americans

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The total number of Asian American attorneys could plateau and decline starting in 2030 as a result of significantly declining law school enrollment among Asian Americans over the past decade, a recent study coauthored by California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin H. Liu says. The study, called "Who's Going to Law School?," was completed last month with plans for publication in the University of California, Davis Law Review later this year. It says overall law school enrollment is down almost 25% since the last recession, while pointing out that Asian American enrollment has declined more steeply than any other cohort over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS