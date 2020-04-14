Wash. Court Upholds County-Level Ban On Weed Producers

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Washington state county has the authority to designate marijuana producers public nuisances under a local ordinance without violating a cannabis business' constitutional rights, a state appellate court ruled in a decision released Tuesday. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge appellate panel found that marijuana producer MLM Entertainment LLC could not show that Yakima County's local ordinance prohibiting cannabis businesses violated its right to equal protection. The court found that MLM, which does business as Sticky Budz, could not show that Yakima County discriminated against marijuana producers by treating them as a second class, compared to alcohol vendors, because the state...

