Montana Says Tobacco Cos. Owe $43M For Settlement Breach

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Montana has claimed that tobacco companies, including Philip Morris, are breaching a 1998 settlement agreement, and the state is seeking to recover $43 million it says has been unlawfully withheld. Montana said on Monday, in its motion to enforce a 1998 consent decree, that the parties and the court have always treated a brief in support of such a motion as a complaint, meaning it is initiating proceedings consistent with a typical civil lawsuit in Montana state court. The state alleges that the tobacco cabal is engaged in a "sophisticated conspiracy" to defraud Montana by breaching the '98 master settlement agreement...

