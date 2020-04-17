Ex-Philip Morris Atty New GC At Redwood Green Cannabis Co.

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Redwood Green Corp. has announced that former Philip Morris International senior counsel Patricia Kovacevic will serve as the company's new general counsel and head of external affairs. Kovacevic most recently worked as general counsel and chief compliance officer for the Gainesville, Florida-based vaping liquid company Nicopure Labs, which announced Tuesday that it has changed its name to Pure Laboratories. Kovacevic had worked there since 2015, focusing on U.S. regulation and international expansion. She told Law360 on Wednesday her experience with aggressive market growth and changes will be helpful for working in the cannabis industry, adding that the next decade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS