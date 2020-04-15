RJ Reynolds Wants ITC Probe Into Philip Morris' Imports

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT) -- R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company is calling on the U.S. International Trade Commission to probe Philip Morris’ tobacco vaping product imports, claiming the rival’s tobacco heating system infringes patents covering R.J. Reynolds’ vaporizers, according to a Wednesday filing in the Federal Register. R.J. Reynolds and parent company RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. lodged their petition at the trade body in the hopes of securing cease-and-desist orders and permanent bars keeping Altria Group Inc. and its holdings, Philip Morris USA Inc. and Philip Morris International Inc., from bringing in their IQOS merchandise and components. The IQOS system is Philip Morris' tobacco vaping system....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS