USCIS Hit With Suit Over Legal Assistant's H-1B Visa Denial

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Georgia attorney accused U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of illegally denying his request to hire a legal assistant on an H-1B visa, the latest in a series of lawsuits challenging the agency’s interpretation of a “specialty occupation.” In a Tuesday lawsuit, Samuel G. Oliver, a solo practitioner based in southern Georgia who handles criminal and traffic matters, claimed that USCIS applied the wrong standard when it denied his request to hire a legal assistant and translator on an H-1B visa and found that the position isn’t a “specialty occupation.” Despite having approved Oliver’s former employee to work on an H-1B...

