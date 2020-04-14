Baker Botts Reps Valero In $1.5B Senior Notes Offering

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP said Tuesday it is representing Valero Energy Corp. in its launch of a public offering of $1.5 billion in senior notes, with the offering expected to close on Thursday. Valero’s offering includes $850 million of its 2.7% senior notes due in 2023 and $650 million of its 2.85% senior notes due in 2025, according to Baker Botts. The major independent refiner intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, the firm said. Representatives for Baker Botts and Valero did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday evening. In October 2018, Baker Botts...

