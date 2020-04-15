Insurer Resists Regulators' Calls For Dividend Freeze

Law360, London (April 15, 2020, 2:35 PM BST) -- Hastings Group Holdings PLC said Wednesday it will pay out dividends to shareholders in May, even though regulators have advised the insurance industry to freeze payouts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The British company, which offers vehicle and home insurance, said it does not offer the types of cover that are being hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis, such as travel and business interruption policies. It will therefore pay shareholder dividends of 5.5 percent this quarter as planned. The insurer said it is confident in its “robust capital position” and its “ongoing ability to support policyholders and continue to invest in the wider...

