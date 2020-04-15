PTAB Axes University Of Chicago Cancer Treatment Patent

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has struck down a University of Chicago patent covering a way to treat cancer patients by manipulating beneficial bacteria found in the gut, finding that the disputed claims were obvious in light of several earlier publications. In a 57-page decision issued Tuesday, the PTAB invalidated each of the challenged claims in the university's patent for treating or preventing cancers by manipulating commensal microflora in the gut "either alone or in combination" to facilitate co-treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, or CPI. The board found that South Korean biopharma company Genome & Co., which challenged the...

