Litigation Support Firm Settles DOL's Hiring, Pay Bias Claims

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Analysis Group Inc. will pay $410,000 to resolve allegations that it practiced hiring and pay discrimination against Asian job applicants and Hispanic employees, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday. Analysis Group, one of the largest litigation support firms in the country, reached a conciliation agreement with the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs to pay more than $384,000 in back pay and interest to 417 Asian individuals who applied for analyst positions and more than $25,000 in back pay and interest to 10 Hispanic employees in analyst and senior analyst positions, according to the DOL. "This agreement will...

