Longview Power Clears First Hurdles In Fast-Moving Ch. 11

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- West Virginia electricity producer Longview Power LLC secured interim approvals Tuesday for a two-stop trip through Delaware Bankruptcy Court, under a fast-moving, prepackaged Chapter 11 that will transfer most of the coal-fired plant’s equity to creditors in exchange for a $312 million debt cancellation. During an initial hearing on the case, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon set May 21 as the date for final approval of privately held Longview’s key case-handling motions as well as confirmation of the overall plan, 37 days after its initial petition. “Basically, it’s one hearing, and you’re not looking for an intervening hearing” after Tuesday’s...

