Range Resources Agrees To Penalties For Fracking Violations

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Range Resources Appalachia LLC has agreed to pay the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection nearly $200,000 in penalties for emissions at four Washington County gas wells that violated state regulations and the Air Pollution Control Act, the state announced Tuesday. The gas wells and associated storage tanks in the Mt. Pleasant and Cross Creek townships had the potential to emit more than 50 tons of volatile organic compounds per year between 2013 and 2015, which would have required them to be permitted and monitored under Title V of the Clean Air Act. But Range Resources did not get a Title V permit...

