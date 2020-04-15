Missouri Settles First Complaints About Medical Pot Licensing

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Missouri’s medical marijuana regulators announced Tuesday they have resolved a pair of appeals filed by businesses that say the state’s license application process is riddled with problems, the first settlements the state has reached as it navigates a wave of appeals of its licensing decisions. Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services said as part of the settlements it will allow medical marijuana dispensary BeLeaf Medical LLC to exchange one of its licenses for a different one, changing the location of one of its properties. It also granted a license to quality-control testing facility Green Precision Analytics, which had previously been...

