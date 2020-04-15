Pierce Bainbridge To Shut Down After Mass Resignations

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Pierce Bainbridge is winding down operations after losing roughly 50 attorneys and most of its former leadership in a six-month span, according to lawyers familiar with the situation. Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP will wind down after dozens of attorneys headed for the exit. The firm’s current leaders, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy General Counsel Camille Varlack and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Cash, told remaining attorneys on a Monday call that Pierce Bainbridge plans to cease operations and begin winding down as of Wednesday, according to two lawyers on the call. It’s unclear whether Varlack and Cash will formally dissolve...

