Feds Say Medicare Dispute Invalidates True Health Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Wednesday asked a Delaware federal judge to overturn medical testing firm True Health Group LLC’s Chapter 11 plan, saying it failed to set aside $5.2 million the government claims True Health owes Medicare. The U.S. Department of Justice argued in its motion that the plan does not take into account that THG will likely be ordered to refund the payments, and claimed the plan was a bad-faith attempt to rush through a resolution of the Chapter 11 case before the government can prevail in its appeals. THG and affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in July, blaming pressures...

