Judge Overturns Part Of EPA-Approved Okla. Coal Ash Plan

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday partially overturned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of Oklahoma's coal ash permit plan, deciding the program didn't include cleanup requirements for certain unlined storage areas as set by an appeals court. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates carved out a piece of Oklahoma's plan, but it rejected the bulk of the arguments pushed by Waterkeeper Alliance Inc. and other environmental groups that said the program doesn't leave room to adapt to evolving federal standards and is full of flaws. The EPA must approve state coal ash permit plans and it greenlighted Oklahoma's just before...

