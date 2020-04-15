Equifax To Pay Indiana $19.5M To Settle Data Breach Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Equifax has agreed to shell out $19.5 million to resolve the Indiana attorney general's claims that the credit reporting giant put profits ahead of data security in the run-up to a massive 2017 data breach, a sum the regulator said exceeds the payout that nearly every other state received as part of a historic multistate deal announced last year. Indiana was one of only two states — along with Massachusetts — that declined to participate in July's landmark deal under which Equifax paid out $175 million to 48 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as millions more to other regulators and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS