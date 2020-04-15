Trump Threatens To Adjourn Congress Over Nominations

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 11:45 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to adjourn Congress if the Senate does not speed up confirmation of his executive and judicial nominees, citing a constitutional power that no U.S. president has ever used before. Speaking at the White House's daily coronavirus briefing, Trump said that some executive-branch vacancies are interfering with the government's pandemic response, although he focused more on judicial nominees. He faulted Congress for its tradition of holding brief meetings to technically remain in session and prevent the president from making recess appointments without Senate approval. "The Constitution provides a mechanism for the president to fill positions in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS