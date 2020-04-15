PTAB Probes Claim Construction Standard In Dental IP Case

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board grappled Wednesday with whether it can reach its own construction of key terms in Align Technology Inc. dental scanning patents, or if it’s bound by those 3Shape put forth in its petitions challenging them. Denmark-based 3Shape A/S and its U.S. subsidiary argued during a telephone hearing in three consolidated cases that the board has latitude to reach its own conclusion on claim construction, regardless of Align’s contention that the board is limited to the various means-plus-function constructions 3Shape put forth in its petitions. California medical device maker Align, which makes the popular teeth straightening technology...

