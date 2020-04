Coping With A Pandemic: Pine Tree's Nan Heald

Nan Heald

Law360 (April 19, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) --With distancing and isolation the new norm amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Law360 isfrom around the business and legal community.Today's perspective comes from Nan Heald, executive director at free civil legal aid provider Pine Tree Legal Assistance in Portland, Maine.Pine Tree Legal Assistance is a statewide legal aid program. Unable to support walk-ins or do courthouse "pickups," our phone intake hours have expanded and are being widely publicized throughout the state.Maine courts remain open for domestic violence cases and certain emergency proceedings; attorneys have expanded their traditional practice areas to accommodate pressing legal needs and to help with content updates on our popular websites:for Maine users andfor military members, veterans and their families nationwide.We’re also focused on supporting our staff who must work while juggling the needs of other household members (especially young children) and those who live alone and miss their daily interactions with colleagues.Living in rural Maine, we can walk outside and "forest bathe" as needed, without violating shelter-in-place guidelines.Two simple strategies to focus attention on work: (1) theand (2) running some form of white noise on my computer to drown out other distractions.The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the organization, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

