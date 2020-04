The Term: To Begin Your Oral Argument, Press 1

This Week

S1, E26: To Begin Your Oral

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court surprised many observers this week when it agreed to hold a slate of telephonic oral arguments amid the pandemic. The team breaks down what to expect, before diving into a new high court challenge to the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule in light of COVID-19.Each week on The Term , Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.Up top, Jimmy breaks down all the details about the Supreme Court’s plans toin May: what will be the key cases, what to expect from the proceedings and how they might sound. The team also discusses how the court haspaper filing requirements, saving time and likely a number of trees.The team then dissects some new developments on the docket, including an averted showdown over Texas’ abortion restrictions during the pandemic. Also, senior immigration reporter Suzanne Monyak joins to discuss how several states are asking the courtits position allowing the federal government to continue with its “public charge” rule — characterized by some a wealth test for immigrants — given the novel coronavirus.Last, Natalie discusses how Justice Stephen Breyer has added to his growing public persona with a Census 2020 public service announcementMore information about the show can be found here . You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio . And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

