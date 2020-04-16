The Term: To Begin Your Oral Argument, Press 1

Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.
This Week
S1, E26: To Begin Your Oral
Argument, Press 1
Up top, Jimmy breaks down all the details about the Supreme Court’s plans to hold telephonic arguments in May: what will be the key cases, what to expect from the proceedings and how they might sound. The team also discusses how the court has relaxed paper filing requirements, saving time and likely a number of trees.
The team then dissects some new developments on the docket, including an averted showdown over Texas’ abortion restrictions during the pandemic. Also, senior immigration reporter Suzanne Monyak joins to discuss how several states are asking the court to revisit its position allowing the federal government to continue with its “public charge” rule — characterized by some a wealth test for immigrants — given the novel coronavirus.
Last, Natalie discusses how Justice Stephen Breyer has added to his growing public persona with a Census 2020 public service announcement
