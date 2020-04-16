UK Broker Howden Snaps Up Greek Reinsurance Rival

Law360, London (April 16, 2020, 12:53 PM BST) -- British specialty broker Howden Broking Group said Thursday it has acquired a reinsurance rival that operates in the Mediterranean. Howden said it will buy MATRIX, an independent broker that joined Lloyd’s of London in 2012 and provides reinsurance in markets in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and South Africa. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal. “Joining with MATRIX, the leading independent broker in Greece and Cyprus, aligns with our strategy and pledge to provide clients with market-leading expertise, wherever needed,” José Manuel González, chief executive of Howden, said. The two brokers started working together in 2019, when Howden supported...

