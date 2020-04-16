ECB Commits To Stricter Capital Rules After Crisis Passes

Law360, London (April 16, 2020, 6:08 PM BST) -- Europe has committed to introducing strict capital rules after they were paused to allow banks to cope with the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Thursday. Lagarde said the eurozone will implement the so-called Basel III standards by the new Jan. 1, 2023 deadline. This will ensure that the work completed by global regulators since the 2008 financial crisis does not go ignored, she said. Banks were due to begin following the rules in January 2022, but the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, the global group of regulators that penned the requirements, pushed...

